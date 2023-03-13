Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel and Bahrain Ink New Agreements at First Joint Conference on Innovation
Bahrain’s Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yusuf Ahmed Aljalahma speaks at a joint Israeli-Bahraini conference on innovation, in Manama on March 13, 2023. (Maya Margit)
News Updates
Israel-Bahrain
Israel
Bahrain
Innovation Conference
Start-up Nation Central
Manama

Israel and Bahrain Ink New Agreements at First Joint Conference on Innovation

The Media Line Staff
03/13/2023

Israel and Bahrain signed a series of memoranda of understanding Monday as their first joint conference on innovation kicked off in the Bahraini capital of Manama. The MOUs covered the fields of financial technology, manufacturing, logistics, water, energy and climate.

The conference was jointly organized by Start-up Nation Central, a non-profit dedicated to promoting Israeli innovation, and Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, which works to attract investment to the country.

Speaking at the conference, Bahrain’s Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yusuf Ahmed Aljalahma praised the Israeli approach to innovation, which he said had led to the successes that earned the country its moniker of start-up nation.

“What distinguishes Israelis is this intense culture of innovation; a constant hunger and search for problems that can be solved or solutions that can be made better or more efficient,” he said. “And when they find the problem, they come up with an idea on how to solve it, which, with the help of an astonishing ecosystem, turns that idea into a startup.”

His opposite number, Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh, praised the ties between the two countries since they signed the Abraham Accords normalization treaty in September 2020, and compared the bilateral relationship to two interfaces learning to understand one another in order to better cooperate.

“This is why we gathered here,” Na’eh said. “To take the [Abraham] Accords from vision to reality. The relationship between the two countries are moving forward as we harness both countries’ added values of human capital, mutual quest for peace, security and prosperity, through innovation and economic cooperation and progress.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.