Israel and Morocco to Upgrade to Full Diplomatic Ties

Israel and Morocco will upgrade their relations to full diplomatic ties within the next two months, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday while on a two-day visit to Morocco. This means that Israel and Morocco will open embassies in each other’s countries.

Lapid on Thursday opened an Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, during the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to Morocco since the two countries normalized relations last year after nearly two decades. During a meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, where Bourita agreed to the further upgrade of diplomatic ties, Lapid relayed an invitation from Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to Moroccan King Muhammad VI to visit Israel.

Lapid also told Moroccan journalists that Israel likely will open a diplomatic mission in Bahrain within the next month, citing a recent conversation with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.