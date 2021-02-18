Israel and US Begin Work on Arrow-4 Missile Defense System

Israel and the United States have started work on developing the Arrow-4 missile defense system. Arrow-4 will be the next generation of endo-exoatmospheric interceptors in the Arrow weapon system, which today consists of Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors, Israel’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Arrow 4, which will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades, is being developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization, part of the Directorate of Defense R&D of Israel’s Defense Ministry, with US Missile Defense Agency (MDA). Israel Aerospace Industries is the prime contractor for the development and production of the system and its interceptors.

The Arrow 4 project “illustrates U.S. commitment to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats,” Vice Adm. John Hill, MDA director, said in a statement.