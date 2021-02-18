Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel and US Begin Work on Arrow-4 Missile Defense System
Israel and the United States have begun work on developing the Arrow 4 missile defense system. (Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office and Israel Aerospace Industries)
News Updates
Arrow
Missile Defense

Israel and US Begin Work on Arrow-4 Missile Defense System

The Media Line Staff
02/18/2021

Israel and the United States have started work on developing the Arrow-4 missile defense system. Arrow-4 will be the next generation of endo-exoatmospheric interceptors in the Arrow weapon system, which today consists of Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 interceptors, Israel’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Arrow 4, which will address a wide range of evolving threats in the region and will replace the Arrow-2 interceptors over the next decades, is being developed by the Israel Missile Defense Organization, part of the Directorate of Defense R&D of Israel’s Defense Ministry, with US Missile Defense Agency (MDA). Israel Aerospace Industries is the prime contractor for the development and production of the system and its interceptors.

The Arrow 4 project “illustrates U.S. commitment to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability to defend the State of Israel from emerging threats,” Vice Adm. John Hill, MDA director, said in a statement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.