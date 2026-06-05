Israel and US Open Talks on New Reciprocal Defense Partnership 

Israel and the United States have begun formal negotiations on a new security cooperation framework that will replace the current memorandum of understanding before it expires in 2028, the Israel Ministry of Defense announced.

Talks are intended to establish a new foundation for defense cooperation between the two countries and to redefine elements of the bilateral security relationship in the coming years.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated his intention to gradually phase out US military assistance to Israel.

This week, the first formal meeting between the two sides took place. Additional rounds of discussions are scheduled to be held in both Israel and the United States in the coming weeks.

Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, who was appointed to lead the effort by the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense will head the Israeli delegation. Baram will coordinate closely with Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter.

The American team is being led by Counselor of the Department of State Daniel Holler and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

According to the Israel Ministry of Defense, the proposed framework is intended to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces’ qualitative military edge through broader cooperation in research, development and co-production programs.

The ministry said the initiative is also designed to expand strategic cooperation between the two countries and build on the partnership demonstrated during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.”

Under the concept presented by the ministry, the future framework would gradually move the relationship away from a model based on aid and toward what it described as a completely reciprocal partnership.

The ministry said the effort reflects the strategic vision of Israel’s Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and is aimed at creating a long-term structure for defense cooperation beyond the expiration of the current memorandum of understanding.