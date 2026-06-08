Israel Announces It Is Stopping Strikes on Iran After President Trump Calls Netanyahu, Tehran Signals Pause 

Israel announced Monday that it was halting military operations against Iran following a security cabinet meeting, with an Israeli official saying the decision came in response to a request from President Trump: “At Trump’s request, we’re stopping the strikes on Iran.”

However, military action would continue if Hezbollah targets northern communities in Israel: “We’re continuing in Lebanon with full force according to the equation that if they fire at the communities – we’ll strike in Dahieh,” the official added

Israeli operations in the Beirut suburb of Dahieh preceded an Iranian attack on Sunday in which the Islamic Republic launched 11 missiles at Israel.

The official described a phone conversation between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday as positive despite recent disagreements.

The call was “Good overall. The two countries see eye to eye, despite the fact that twice we acted contrary to his public position in the last day – both in the strike in Beirut and in the response in Iran,” he said.

Israel had maintained its position while preserving relations with Washington, the official said: “Israel has proven its ability to stand its ground on its right to self-defense even against the president, but without breaking the rope and while maintaining the strategic partnership. The feeling is that the current escalation is behind us.”

Earlier Monday, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that “Iran’s armed forces announced the end of military operations against Israel,” while warning that “if Israel attacks Lebanon again, we will respond more severely.”

Before Iran’s announcement, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that “Israel and Iran want an immediate ceasefire.”

He added that “final discussions on ‘peace’ are ongoing, but are being affected by ignorant fools who are interfering with them. The siege will continue at full force until a ‘final deal’ is reached.”

In an earlier post, President Trump wrote that “Israel and Iran must immediately stop the ‘firing.’”