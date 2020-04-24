Donate
Light Theme
Log In
An Ikea outlet near the central Israeli city of Netanya. (Wikimedia Commons)
Headlines
Israel
small businesses
self-employed
government funding
Cabinet
coronavirus

Israel Approves Extra Funding for Small Businesses Hit by Pandemic Closures

The Media Line Staff
04/24/2020

Israel’s cabinet has agreed to budget NIS 8 billion ($2.3 billion) to assist the country’s small-business owners and self-employed, who have been beleaguered by over a month of closures and other drastic measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. According to the Finance Ministry, businesses will be eligible for grants of up to NIS 400,000 under the agreement, reached on Friday morning, while the self-employed will receive a second one-time payment amounting to a certain percentage of their monthly income. Many of these Israelis do not qualify for unemployment compensation, which is generally reserved for salaried workers. There was an upsurge of resentment this week when restrictions were relaxed on certain small businesses, including those dealing in housewares, and three stores belonging to the Swedish home furnishing giant Ikea saw it as an opportunity to open its own doors, drawing customers away from the smaller shops. Those more concerned with the pandemic were angered by the sight of relatively large crowds – some of the people unmasked – snaking through the Ikea showrooms.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.