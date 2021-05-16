Defend Press Freedom

Israel Attacks Home of Hamas Head in Gaza, Tower Housing News Services
A ball of fire erupts from the al-Jalaa building in Gaza City as it is destroyed in an Israeli air strike on May 15, 2021. The building houses Qatar-based Al-Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Air strikes

Israel Attacks Home of Hamas Head in Gaza, Tower Housing News Services

The Media Line Staff
05/16/2021

Israeli air strikes hit the home of Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, hours after Israeli jets struck a 12-story building in Gaza that was home to the Gaza bureaus of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news services and that Israel said was used by Hamas for military intelligence.

The Israel Defense Forces struck the homes of both Yahya Sinwar and his brother Muhammad late on Saturday night; it did not say if either of them had been killed.

The IDF on Saturday afternoon gave a one-hour warning before striking the al-Jalaa building in Gaza City home to businesses, offices and apartments, according to reports.

“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza,” AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.”

“The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and to hide the untold carnage and suffering of the people of Gaza,” the acting director general of Al Jazeera Media Network, Dr Mostefa Souag said.

Also on Saturday, ten members of an extended family were killed in an Israeli air strike on a three-story home in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza, including eight children.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday morning that 174 Palestinians have died, 47 of them children, since the trading of rocket fire began between Hamas and Israel on Monday. Some 1,200 Palestinians have been wounded.

