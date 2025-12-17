Israel Bars Canadian MPs From West Bank Entry, Citing Security Concerns

Israel barred a private Canadian delegation that included six members of Parliament from entering the West Bank on Tuesday at the Allenby crossing from Jordan, citing security concerns and alleged links between the trip’s sponsor and an Israel-designated terrorist entity; Canadian officials said they objected to the treatment of the Canadians and are seeking answers.

The roughly 30-person group had planned a three-day visit with meetings in the West Bank and Israel, including with aid organizations and civil society figures. British Columbia New Democratic Party Member of Parliament Jenny Kwan said Canada informed Israel in advance, and that approvals were initially granted but then revoked at the border. “At no point did we try to hide the information. We were completely forthright,” Kwan said. In a separate statement, she called the justification “completely unacceptable,” adding, “The use of security and public order narratives to limit legitimate fact-finding work is completely unacceptable.”

Ontario Liberal Member of Parliament Iqra Khalid said she was shoved and yelled at by Israeli officers while trying to check on another delegate who had been pulled aside for questioning. “I was shocked at the aggressive and hostile behavior by these officials,” Khalid said.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa raised the issue with Israeli authorities. “Global Affairs is in contact with the delegation, and we have expressed Canada’s objections regarding the mistreatment of these Canadians while attempting to cross,” she wrote.

Israel’s Embassy in Canada said it “will not allow the entry of organizations and individuals who are associated with designated terror entities,” pointing to funding links between the trip sponsor, the Canadian-Muslim Vote, and Islamic Relief Worldwide through Islamic Relief Canada. Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed said, “The issue really is the link to a terrorist organization.”

Islamic Relief Canada rejected the allegation. “Israel’s claims about the organization are ‘false and reckless,’” CEO Tufail Hussain said, adding, “Claims that our charitable resources support terrorism are baseless and dangerous, and they place aid workers and the beneficiaries we serve at risk.”

The incident lands in a fraught diplomatic climate, with Canada’s September recognition of Palestinian statehood and growing international scrutiny of Israeli policy in the West Bank.