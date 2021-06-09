Israel Becomes 1st Country to Ban Sale of Fur

Israel has become the first country in the world to ban the sale the fur. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel signed the decision into law on Wednesday. Permits to sell fur will be granted however, for “scientific research, education, for instruction and religious purposes and tradition,” according to the law. One such religious purpose are the round fur hats, called shtreimels, that are worn by some ultra-Orthodox sects.

The animal rights group PETA praised Israel for the move, calling it a “victory for so many.” The group also tweeted: “This historic victory will protect countless foxes, minks, rabbits, and other animals from being violently killed for their skin. “

Some 86% of Israelis support the ban, according to reports.