Israel Embarks on Test Flights for National Drone Taxi Network
News Updates
Israel National Drone Initiative
air taxis
cargo deliveries
drone industry

The Media Line Staff
06/06/2023

Israel last week began test flights for the establishment of a national drone network that promises to transform transportation in the country.

The project is part of the Israel National Drone Initiative, which aims to establish a national network of air taxis to be used for cargo deliveries and passenger transport. The two-year NIS 60 million deal is a partnership between private companies and several government agencies, including the Transportation Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Last week flights began in controlled Israeli airspaces with heavy cargo to ensure the drones can safely follow their assigned routes under heavy stress. The initiative also aims to establish aerial routes around the country to ensure the air taxis don’t interfere with regular flight patterns.

Some of the drones being tested can carry payloads of 485 lbs. (220 kilograms) and travel distances of up to 100 miles (160 kilometers). The testing is expected to ramp up over the next two years as weekly flights are planned.

The project also aims to establish regulations that will allow future Israeli startup companies to find success in the drone industry. The Transportation Ministry said that the air taxis should help alleviate traffic jams.

