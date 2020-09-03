Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Blamed for Overnight Airstrike in Syria
This March 2018 satellite image shows Syria’s T4 airbase. (DigitalGlobe via Getty Images/Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Iran
T4 airbase
Israel
airstrike
Hizbullah
Middle East

Israel Blamed for Overnight Airstrike in Syria

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2020

Syria’s official news agency SANA reports that Israel fired “a burst of missiles” at the T4 airbase near Homs, in central Syria, late Wednesday night. It says there were no casualties and that air defenses “intercepted most” of the missiles. There was no mention of damage. In keeping with its general policy, Israel has issued no statements of its own. SANA adds that the missiles were apparently launched from an area where the Syrian, Jordanian and Iraqi borders meet. Israel has long maintained that the T4 airbase is used by Iranian forces in the country to assist President Bashar al-Assad in his almost decade-long fight against rebels. It claims that the base is used to smuggle sophisticated weaponry to Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hizbullah, which is known to be threatening Israel with a large cache of ground-to-ground rockets. Wednesday night’s attack was the second airstrike in Syria this week to be blamed on Israel after a lull of over a month following a July 20 raid that killed a Hizbullah operative. The Shi’ite group has vowed to kill an Israeli soldier for every one of its fighters killed by Israel.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.