Israel Cancels COVID-19 Test Mandate for Inbound Travelers

Israel canceled its requirement that foreign nationals flying into the country take a coronavirus test before boarding, the country’s Health Ministry announced on Monday. The new policy will take effect on Saturday. Passengers must still fill out a health declaration up to 48 hours before boarding, the ministry noted. The ministry said it is also eliminating the requirement that cruise ship passengers departing from Israel take a coronavirus test before boarding their ship. From early January, Israel allowed the entry of COVID-19 vaccinated and recovered passengers; all passengers, including the unvaccinated, could enter the country from early March.