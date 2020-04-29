Israelis Celebrate Independence Day in COVID-19 Lockdown

Israel marked 72 years of independence on Wednesday without the usual mass gatherings in the country’s parks, on beaches, and on nature trails, amid a nationwide lockdown aimed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government has banned public gatherings and ordered people to remain within 100 meters of their homes unless seeking medical attention or other vital needs. Public transportation has been shut down and the police are manning roadblocks to enforce the order. The Israeli Air Force’s fly-by – an annual Independence Day tradition – was this year dedicated to health workers, with the IAF Aerobatic Team performing displays over hospitals and medical centers. Many events that would normally draw crowds of onlookers were to be broadcast online, with no live audience. Israel reports 15,782 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 212 deaths from the pandemic. Sweeping restrictions imposed in mid-March have begun to be eased as the rate of new infections has slowed down, but were tightened again for the national holiday.