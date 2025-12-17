Israel Clears Record $35 Billion Gas Agreement With Egypt After Months of Delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he has approved the largest natural gas export agreement in Israel’s history, a record-setting deal worth about NIS 112 billion ($34.7 billion) to supply Egypt with gas from Israel’s offshore fields over the coming years.

The agreement, first signed in August 2025 and valued at roughly $35 billion, commits Israel to supplying natural gas to Egypt through 2040. Final approval was delayed for months amid disputes over pricing, domestic supply guarantees, and broader diplomatic sensitivities. Netanyahu said he signed off only after ensuring that Israel’s strategic and security interests were protected.

In a video statement alongside Energy Minister Eli Cohen, Netanyahu said the deal is expected to generate NIS 58 billion ($18 billion) for public coffers. He said state revenues would total about NIS 500 million ($155 million) in the first four years and rise to NIS 6 billion ($1.9 billion) annually by 2033.

“This money will strengthen education, health, infrastructure, security, the future of the coming generations,” Netanyahu said. He added that the agreement “greatly strengthens Israel’s position as a regional energy superpower, and contributes to regional stability,” and stressed that gas producers will be required to sell natural gas to Israelis “at a good price.”

Cohen called the agreement “a historic moment for Israel,” describing natural gas as “a strategic asset” and saying the deal represents the largest export contract in the country’s history.

The pact comes after a period of tension in Israel-Egypt energy relations, including concerns tied to the Gaza war and disagreements over the scope of exports. At one point, Israel’s delay in approving the deal prompted the cancellation of a planned visit by the US energy secretary, underscoring Washington’s interest in regional energy cooperation.

Netanyahu concluded the announcement with a symbolic reference to Hanukkah, saying, “We have brought another jug of oil to the nation of Israel,” and hinted that “there will be more pleasant surprises.”