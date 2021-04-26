Israel Closes Gaza Fishing Zone After 3rd Night of Rocket Fire

Israel closed the Gaza fishing zone on Monday after a third night of rocket fire from Gaza. At least three rockets were fired at southern Israel on Sunday night, after over 40 rockets were shot into Israel From Friday night to early Sunday morning. Two of the three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system; the third landed in Gazan territory. Four Israelis were lightly injured while running for bomb shelters.

The fishing zone was ordered closed indefinitely on Monday morning in response to the ongoing rocket fire.

“Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is done in and out of the Gaza Strip and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of Israel,” COGAT, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, said in a statement.

Hamas in a statement called the closure of the Gaza Strip coast to fishermen “an ongoing aggression against our people.”

Gaza factions had said that the rocket fire was in response to unrest in Jerusalem over barriers erected at the Damascus Gate to prevent Muslim worshippers from congregating there after prayers and the end of the daily fast. Israel Police removed the barriers on Sunday.