Israel Completes Construction of Gaza Border Barrier

Israel has competed construction on a barrier for its border with Gaza, that includes an underground component with sensors, an above-ground fence, a naval barrier, radar systems and command and control rooms to prevent infiltrations from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the 65-kilometer-long barrier on Tuesday, during ceremony marking the occasion attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“The barrier, which is an innovative and technologically advanced project, deprives Hamas of one of the capabilities it tried to develop, and places an ‘iron wall’, sensors and concrete between the terror organization and the residents of the Israel’s south. This barrier will provide Israeli citizens a sense of security and will enable this beautiful region to continue developing and flourishing,” Gantz said in a statement. “Routine life here [in southern Israel], is our victory, and it is the greatest threat to terrorist organizations. We will continue to maintain our readiness to thwart any attempt to harm Israeli citizens, with an emphasis on rocket attacks from Gaza. We will also prevent the transfer of Iranian know-how and technology to Gaza, and will continue thwarting any attempt by Hamas to operate its affiliates in Judea and Samaria or anywhere in Israel. Their attempts have failed time and again,” he said.

About 220,000 trucks of concrete and 140,000 tons of iron and steel were used in the construction of the barrier, according to the Defense Ministry.