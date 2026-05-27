Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Odeh

Israel said Wednesday that it had killed Mohammed Odeh, Hamas’ newly appointed military chief in Gaza, in a Tuesday strike on several buildings in Gaza City used as hideouts, after months of intelligence tracking by the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet. Hamas had not immediately commented publicly on the announcement.

The Israeli military said Odeh became head of Hamas’ armed wing last week after Israel killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, his predecessor, on May 15. Israeli officials said Odeh had previously served as head of Hamas’ military intelligence and accused him of helping plan and coordinate the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed, and around 250 were abducted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel had struck Odeh but did not immediately say whether he had been killed. “We have now attacked Mohammed Odeh in Gaza – the leader of Hamas’s military wing and one of the architects of the October 7 massacre. We will reach everyone,” Netanyahu wrote on social media.

Defense Minister Israel Katz later said in a joint statement with Netanyahu that Odeh had been killed. Katz said the “commander of the armed wing of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his associates in the depths of hell.”

The strike hit Gaza City on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Palestinian hospital officials said at least three people were killed and 12 wounded, while Reuters reported that Gaza officials said Odeh’s wife, son, and three others were killed and more than 20 people were wounded.

Israel has killed several senior Hamas figures since the October 2023 attack, including successive commanders of the group’s armed wing. The campaign has damaged Hamas’ senior command structure, though the group continues to operate in Gaza through smaller cells and local commanders.

The strike came despite an October ceasefire that has failed to stop Israeli operations and Hamas activity in the enclave. Gaza health authorities say more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, a figure that does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.