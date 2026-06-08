Israel Confirms Iranian Petrochemical Plant Strike, Says All Missiles Targeting Its Air Bases Were Intercepted

Israel confirmed Monday that its Air Force struck the Karoun petrochemical plant in Mahshahr, Iran, while rejecting Tehran’s claim that Iranian missiles had successfully hit the Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases, saying all missiles launched toward Israel were intercepted.

In a statement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said, “The operation was carried out in response to a missile attack launched by the Zionist regime… against several radar sites in three different places” in Iran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it shot down all missiles fired from Iran on Monday morning.

An Israeli official confirmed that the Israeli Air Force struck a petrochemical plant in Iran. The governor of Iran’s Khuzestan province told the Iranian news agency Fars that Israel attacked the Karoun petrochemical plant in Mahshahr and said part of the facility was damaged.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel, sending residents to shelters. Restrictions issued by the Home Front Command remained in effect, including limits on educational activities and events involving more than 200 people.

The Health Ministry’s director-general instructed hospitals to relocate operations to underground facilities and mobilize personnel for a rapid transition to emergency procedures. The move was accompanied by a parallel IDF mobilization to assist hospitals.

Several homes in a West Bank settlement were damaged after debris from an Iranian missile fell in the area, according to rescue services. No injuries were reported. The IDF assessed that the impact was likely caused by fragments from an intercepted missile.

Regional alerts were also reported outside Israel. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said sirens were heard in Al-Kharj province and in the area of the Prince Sultan US base. In the early hours of Monday, the US Department of Defense reported that “there are indications of missiles or drones in Jordanian airspace.” The US Embassy in Jordan advised residents to remain near protected areas.

Late Sunday, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter wrote on X that “Iran launched 11 ballistic missiles toward Israel today. Each of these missiles can destroy an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting nation in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel. Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector.”

His remarks came after President Trump said he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to respond to Sunday’s Iranian strikes. Speaking to Channel 12’s Barak Ravid, President Trump said, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years.”

President Trump added: “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now.”

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one,” he continued. “I don’t want to see an additional attack tonight.”

Speaking to the Financial Times, President Trump also said that “Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept a deal with Iran. He doesn’t decide, I decide.” He added that “the (Iranian) attack did not change my desire to complete the negotiations with Iran.”