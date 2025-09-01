Israel Considers West Bank Annexation as Western Nations Move To Recognize Palestine

Israel is weighing the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank in response to the announcement by several Western governments that they will formally recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly later this month. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet on August 31 to review options ranging from incorporating individual settlements to annexing as much as 60% of the territory.

The move comes as countries including France, the UK, Canada, and Australia join nearly 150 others worldwide that already recognize Palestinian statehood. Israel and the United States oppose the initiative and have sought to deter it through measures against the Palestinian Authority. The US State Department said it will not issue visas to senior Palestinian officials planning to attend the UN session, a step that also bars Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from traveling to New York.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have told European counterparts that annexation is being considered as retaliation. Dermer reportedly informed advisers to French President Emmanuel Macron that Israel could annex the entirety of Area C, which makes up about 60% of the West Bank. Other options under discussion include taking over settlements and surrounding roads, or extending sovereignty to the Jordan Valley.

Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the American administration has not yet taken a stance. “I don’t know how extensive [the planned annexation] is. I’m not sure there is common view inside the Israeli government about where would it be and how much,” he said.

Legal experts and international bodies warn annexation would breach the UN Charter and Geneva Conventions, and could expose Israel to further action at the International Criminal Court. European governments have signaled possible sanctions, while Arab states caution that existing peace agreements could be downgraded.