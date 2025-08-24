Israel Declares ‘One or Two’ Hostages Are in Life-Threatening Condition, but Numbers Unchanged

At least one or two of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza are in life-threatening condition, officials and families warned over the weekend, intensifying pressure for their release as the Israel Defense Forces prepares a major offensive in Gaza City.

Relatives said recent Hamas videos of captives Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski revealed extreme malnutrition and neglect, while the Hostages and Missing Families Forum reported that all 20 presumed living hostages are severely malnourished, with several injured or suffering from chronic illness.

The heightened urgency came in direct response to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said Friday that “probably” fewer than 20 hostages remain alive, adding that “a couple of them are not around any longer.” His remarks sparked outrage from families, who accused him of fueling despair without access to intelligence. “Mr. President, there are 50 hostages. For us, each and every one of them is a whole world,” the Forum said. It added that if Minister Ron Dermer, “who speaks only with the Americans but does not speak or meet the families of the hostages, knows otherwise, he should first update the families.”

Israel’s hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch moved quickly to calm the uproar, insisting that official figures remain unchanged. “According to the information in Israel’s possession, there is no change from the information you have previously received,” he said, clarifying that 20 hostages are alive, two face grave medical risks, and 28 have been declared dead.

The debate over the hostages coincides with Israel’s preparations for a large-scale operation in Gaza City. According to Channel 13, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized sending a delegation to new negotiations after warnings that hostages could be executed by Hamas or killed in crossfire if the IDF advances. Mediators Qatar and Egypt, however, remain frustrated with what they describe as Israel’s inconsistent position.