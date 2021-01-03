This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Israel Delivers 2nd Iron Dome Missile Defense System to US Army
An Iron Dome Missile Defense battery is ready for delivery to the US Army on Jan. 3, 2020. (Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office)
News Updates
Iron Dome
US military

Israel Delivers 2nd Iron Dome Missile Defense System to US Army

The Media Line Staff
01/03/2021

Israel has delivered a second Iron Dome missile defense system to the US Army. The battery was shipped to the US over the weekend, according to Israel’s defense ministry.

“I am confident that the system will assist the U.S. Army in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats as well as from developing threats in the areas where U.S. troops are deployed on various missions,” Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.

The United States and Israel signed an agreement in August 2019 for the procurement of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries. The first battery was delivered in September and is already being integrated into the US military to protect US soldiers against a variety of ballistic and aerial threats, according to the defense ministry.

