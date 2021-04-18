Israel Detains 3 Palestinian Candidates From East Jerusalem

Israel detained three candidates from east Jerusalem for the Palestinian legislative elections scheduled for next month. The candidates were scheduled to hold a news conference on Saturday in which they were going to call on Israel to allow them to hold political events in east Jerusalem. They were detained by police on Saturday as they walked to an east Jerusalem hotel following a campaign rally. They were released after several hours, according to reports.

Israel has not yet said whether it will permit east Jerusalem to run elections for the Palestinians. Palestinian officials have said that if east Jerusalem residents can not participate in the poll then they will cancel the elections, which would be the first in 15 years.