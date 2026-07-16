Israel Detains Senior HWC Officials as Security Agencies Report Terror, Influence Threats 

Israeli authorities have arrested senior officials from the Health Work Committees (HWC), an organization Israel designated as a terrorist group in 2020 over its alleged ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), as the country’s security establishment reports confronting both terrorist threats and foreign influence operations.

The arrests come as Channel 12 reported Thursday that the Shin Bet recently thwarted multiple alleged plots targeting Israel’s political and security leadership. The broadcaster also said the agency dismantled several foreign-run social media operations that it believes were intended to influence Israeli public opinion.

Among the networks identified was a Telegram channel known as Bnei Eretz, which allegedly presented itself as an Israeli platform while being operated by what Channel 12 described as a “hostile foreign actor.” According to the report, Israeli security officials expect such campaigns to become more frequent ahead of the country’s upcoming legislative elections as foreign actors seek to capitalize on political divisions and social tensions.

The detention of HWC officials prompted a renewed warning from NGO Monitor founder and president Prof. Gerald M. Steinberg, who argued that the arrests highlight what he described as the organization’s longstanding links to the PFLP.

Steinberg noted that Israel designated HWC as a terrorist organization in 2020, yet the group has continued operating in the West Bank. He said several senior officials and employees—including the organization’s former general director, former fundraiser and at least three people who held financial positions—have been convicted of terror-related offenses.

He also criticized continued European support for the organization, singling out Belgium as a donor despite Israel’s designation of HWC.

“This is yet another example of how terror groups like the PFLP repeatedly exploit the NGO facade,” Steinberg said. “We call on donor states to immediately halt any remaining funding to HWC based on its leaders’ ongoing ties with the PFLP.”

Channel 12 did not identify the foreign actor allegedly behind the online influence campaigns or provide additional details about the alleged terror plots or the arrests of the HWC officials.