Israel Eliminates Senior Hezbollah Chief in Beirut 

A senior Hezbollah leader described as the group’s “chief of staff” was the target of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Sunday, according to Israeli officials. The strike, which hit the Dahieh district, long known as a Hezbollah stronghold, was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office and marks a significant escalation in ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The individual targeted was identified by Israeli media as Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i, Hezbollah’s No. 2 and a central figure in rebuilding the terror group. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the operation was carried out on the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following consultations with the defense minister and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff.

A statement from the PMO said Tabataba’i had overseen the group’s military armament and organizational structure. “Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives anywhere, at any time,” the statement read.

The IDF also issued a statement confirming a “precise strike targeting a key Hezbollah terrorist” in Beirut. The strike caused damage in the area, and local sources reported debris and injuries, though official figures were not immediately released.

Tabataba’i, designated a global terrorist by the United States in 2016, has been linked to Hezbollah’s operational leadership in both Syria and Yemen. Washington has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his capture.

The strike came less than a year after a US-backed ceasefire agreement was signed between Israel and Lebanon on Nov. 26, 2024. The deal aimed to end over a year of cross-border clashes triggered when Hezbollah began launching attacks in support of Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

Since the agreement, the IDF has conducted near-daily operations to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military infrastructure along the northern border.

Speaking to the cabinet earlier Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel would not allow Hezbollah to regain its ability to threaten Israeli citizens. “We are continuing to strike terrorism on several fronts,” he said.