Israel Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Bhutan

Israel established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist country located on the eastern edge of the Himalayas. The Israeli and Bhutanese ambassadors to India held a signing ceremony on Saturday night. Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a tweet that he spoke last week with Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji about establishing diplomatic relations and discussed formulating a joint work plan in areas including water management, agriculture and health. Bhutan has formal diplomatic relations with only 53 other countries, and the United States is not one of them. Bhutan limits the number of people from the outside who can enter the country.