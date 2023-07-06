Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Exchanges Fire With Unknown Forces in Lebanon
Ghajar highlighted on map of the Israel-Lebanon border. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Lebanon
Israel
anti-tank guided missile
cross-border shooting
Jenin operation

Israel Exchanges Fire With Unknown Forces in Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2023

Unknown forces in Lebanon fired an anti-tank guided missile, initially reported as rocket fire, toward Israel Thursday. Israeli artillery later responded by bombing areas from which the missile appeared to have emanated.

No casualties were reported on either side. The anti-tank missile landed on the Lebanese side of the border, near the disputed village of Ghajar, but the Israeli army said it had found fragments on the Israeli side.

The Lebanese Information Ministry said Thursday that Israeli artillery had fired 15 shells that landed near Kfarchouba and Halta Farm in the country’s south.

UN peacekeepers said they had been in touch with the Lebanese and Israeli governments and urged restraint on all sides.

No one in Lebanon has claimed responsibility for the missile attack. In years past, Israel has fought bitter conflicts with Lebanon’s powerful Hizbullah militia, with hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire.

The latest cross-border shooting occurred in April this year when militias apparently allied with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip fired a barrage of rockets to protest an Israeli police raid on a Muslim holy site in Jerusalem.

Israel said the attack from Lebanon was related to similar attacks from Gaza, and its aircraft struck Palestinian targets in both Gaza and Lebanon.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if the latest missile fire from Lebanon had anything to do with Israel’s military operation earlier this week in the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin, situated some 50 miles to the south.

Israeli forces withdrew from Jenin Wednesday after a two-day assault aimed at killing or capturing Palestinian fighters. At least 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier died in the fighting, and over 100 Palestinians were wounded. The camp suffered extensive damage.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.