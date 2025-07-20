Israel Expands Ground Operation to Deir al-Balah for the First Time Since War Began 

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new ground maneuver on Sunday in the city of Deir al-Balah, marking the military’s first confirmed ground incursion into central Gaza since the start of the war 21 months ago.

The IDF issued evacuation instructions to residents of several areas in the southwestern sector of the city, directing them to move toward the designated humanitarian zone in al-Mawasi. Deir al-Balah, located in central Gaza between Gaza City and Khan Yunis, had previously remained outside the scope of ground incursions. This move comes amid what Israeli officials describe as a strategic expansion of operations into zones where ground forces had not previously operated. The stated objective is to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and command centers reportedly embedded in urban and underground areas.

According to the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, the military is intensifying its operations in the area, expanding into parts of Deir al-Balah where it had not previously operated, and has called on all individuals in the southwestern sector of the city to evacuate immediately toward al-Mawasi for their safety.

Deir al-Balah had remained outside the scope of previous ground operations, in part due to intelligence assessments suggesting that Israeli hostages may be held in the area. The current maneuver seems to mark a shift in operational priorities, despite concerns voiced by hostage families who have called for increased transparency regarding measures to safeguard the captives.

Military sources have indicated that units from multiple IDF brigades are involved in the operation, which includes armored, engineering, and infantry elements. The area targeted is believed to host organized Hamas combat units, prepared with fortified positions and tunnel access. Israeli officials estimate that the military presence may last for several weeks.

In advance of the ground incursion, Israeli air and artillery strikes intensified across central Gaza over the weekend. The IDF reported hitting dozens of military targets, including tunnel shafts and weapons storage facilities. Gaza health authorities reported numerous casualties, particularly in strikes on residential areas and refugee camps near Deir al-Balah.

The evacuation order has raised alarm among humanitarian organizations, as Deir al-Balah had become a temporary refuge for thousands of internally displaced persons fleeing combat in other parts of Gaza. Medical facilities, including a major hospital in the city, are reportedly overwhelmed. The al-Mawasi zone, designated as a humanitarian corridor, is already densely populated and has limited infrastructure, prompting renewed calls from aid agencies for guarantees of safe passage and access to essential services.

The expansion into Deir al-Balah follows ongoing fighting in Rafah and Khan Yunis, and coincides with continued indirect negotiations over a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal. While diplomatic efforts remain, Israeli leaders have stated that increased military pressure is intended to compel concessions from Hamas.

The IDF has confirmed continued engagements across Gaza, including close-quarters combat and the discovery of new tunnel networks. At least two Israeli soldiers were reported injured in related activity in the southern sector.