Israel Expands Lebanon Evacuation Warnings as Airstrikes Target Alleged Hezbollah Military Infrastructure
Explosions occur during Israeli strikes targeting the Jabal Al-Rehan area in the southern Lebanese Jezzine district on September 21, 2024. (RABIH DAHER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
01/15/2026

Israel issued immediate evacuation warnings to civilians in parts of southern Lebanon on Thursday ahead of planned strikes, saying the targets were linked to Hezbollah activity and ceasefire violations.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee published an evacuation warning telling residents to distance themselves from specific locations in southern Lebanon ahead of an expected strike on Hezbollah sites, citing what Israel described as attempts to restore “illegal” activity in the area.

Civilians were instructed to move at least 300 meters away from buildings designated as targets.

Framing the operation as a response to Hezbollah’s “repeated violations” of the ceasefire, the IDF said it carried out air strikes soon after the warning for the village of Sohmor.

A second evacuation order was later issued for another village in the Beqa’a valley, Machghara, with Israel saying it intended to strike Hezbollah “military infrastructure” there as well.

Further strike risks hinge on whether additional evacuation notices are issued and how widely the IDF expands its operations across southern Lebanon.

Another key variable is whether Lebanese authorities and the ceasefire monitoring mechanisms can demonstrate enforcement actions that Israel deems sufficient to prevent Hezbollah rebuilding its capabilities near the border.

