Israel Expels Australian Diplomats Over Ban on MK Rothman 
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (Screenshot: Youtube)

Miriam Metzinger
08/19/2025

Israel announced Monday that it will revoke the residence permits of Australian diplomats assigned to the Palestinian Authority, escalating tensions after Canberra barred Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman from entering the country. 

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the decision was delivered to the Australian ambassador and also directed Israel’s embassy in Canberra to reassess future visa requests from Australian officials. The affected diplomats, though stationed in Ramallah, reside in Israel. 

The move follows Australia’s last-minute cancellation of Rothman’s visa, just hours before his planned visit. Rothman, a member of the Religious Zionist Party and chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, had been invited by the Australian Jewish Association to speak at Jewish schools and synagogues amid a reported rise in antisemitic incidents. 

Australian officials cited concerns over public order, with Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke stating, “If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don’t want you here.” 

Rothman is now barred from entering Australia for three years. He denounced the cancellation as “clear and blatant antisemitism that gives a boost to terrorism.” AJA President Robert Gregory also condemned the move, calling it “viciously antisemitic” and urging Jews to reconsider visiting or living in Australia. 

Sa’ar sharply criticized Canberra’s actions, accusing the Australian government of “fueling antisemitism” under the guise of public safety. “It is shameful and unacceptable,” he said, adding that additional Israeli measures may follow. 

Tensions have been building between the two countries following Australia’s announcement that it intends to recognize a Palestinian state, and what Israel views as a growing pattern of hostile diplomatic decisions from Canberra. 

