Israel Faces Growing Global Backlash Over Alleged Gaza Starvation Claims 

International criticism of Israel’s war conduct grows, as famine warnings and growing pressure from allies is met with rebuke

JERUSALEM — Israel is facing increasing international condemnation as accusations mount that it is deliberately starving civilians in the Gaza Strip during its war against Hamas. On Tuesday, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a key authority on global food crises, warned that “a worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” predicting widespread death unless immediate action is taken.

The IPC report did not mention the roughly 50 Israeli hostages believed to be held in dire conditions by Hamas in its underground tunnel network. But the assessment added fuel to already intensifying global criticism.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump voiced concern about “real starvation” in Gaza, urging Israel to expand humanitarian access and ensure civilians receive aid. His comments contrasted sharply with those of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who continues to deny any starvation or policy of deliberate deprivation.

There is a difference between difficult conditions that emerge from a lengthy war … and intentional starving on Israel’s part

“There is a difference between difficult conditions that emerge from a lengthy war … and intentional starving on Israel’s part,” said Meir Ben-Shabbat, former national security adviser. He insisted Hamas is responsible for civilian suffering and added, “If Hamas will release the hostages and disarm, the war will end.”

If Israel claims Hamas is lying, it needs to expose that lie

As images of hunger spread across global media, Israel is struggling to counter the narrative. Critics, including Dr. Yaniv Levyatan, an expert in information warfare, argue that Israel has failed to actively debunk Hamas’ messaging. “If Israel claims Hamas is lying, it needs to expose that lie,” he said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned what he called a “distorted campaign of international pressure.” Meanwhile, Germany announced it would airlift humanitarian aid to Gaza for the first time, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz did not rule out sanctions against Israel.

The conflict, which began when Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages, has dragged on for nearly two years.

Netanyahu maintains that Israel’s war objectives remain unchanged: the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages.

Yet international patience appears to be running thin. More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, according to figures from Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and fighters. Israel disputes the figures but admits a significant toll.

The United Nations recently reported that the entire population of Gaza, about 2.1 million people, is suffering from acute food insecurity. In response, Israel has opened additional aid corridors and permitted Jordan and the United Arab Emirates to conduct airdrops. The Israeli military has also begun daily localized pauses in fighting to facilitate aid delivery.

Still, criticism persists, especially after earlier comments by President Trump backing a controversial relocation plan for Gazans. Although the White House later walked back the idea, Netanyahu said it could be a voluntary option, and some Israeli officials continue to promote it as a solution.

Israel should promote the plan for voluntary immigration from Gaza … while putting Hamas under pressure

Ben-Shabbat defended the proposal, claiming, “Instead of defending itself, apologizing and explaining, Israel should promote the plan for voluntary immigration from Gaza … while putting Hamas under pressure.”

As Israel’s international isolation grows, key allies like Germany are reconsidering partnerships. The European Commission is reportedly weighing whether to suspend Israel’s participation in Horizon Europe, a vital EU research funding program.

Back home, Netanyahu faces pressure from political allies who reject the idea of a Palestinian state and push for military escalation rather than diplomatic resolution. Critics like economist Dr. Roby Nathanson say the government’s failure to articulate a clear post-war vision for Gaza is eroding global support.

There is no longer an understanding of why Israel keeps fighting this war

“Israel has reached this point because the war has dragged on for so long,” said Nathanson. “There is no longer an understanding of why Israel keeps fighting this war.”

Israel needs to continue its war until it reaches all of its goals. This is an existential war for Israel.

Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel must pursue “total victory” over Hamas, arguing that leaving the group in power would guarantee future attacks. “Israel needs to continue its war until it reaches all of its goals,” Ben-Shabbat said. “This is an existential war for Israel.”

As global pressure continues to mount, Israel’s government may soon be forced to reconsider its approach or face deeper isolation.