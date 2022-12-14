Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Finds New Bird Flu Outbreak
Colorized transmission electron micrograph of avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green). (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC)
News Updates
avian influenza
Israel

Israel Finds New Bird Flu Outbreak

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2022

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry said Tuesday that the pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza has been detected in a coop containing 20,000 turkeys at a farm in the village of Beit Halevi in the Hefer Valley. The village is about 4 miles from the location of the previous outbreak, also in the Hefer Valley, and some 20 miles northeast of Tel Aviv. As a result, the ministry quarantined all coops within 6 miles of the infected coop and began active monitoring of all poultry farms in the area. It urged the public to buy eggs only if they are packaged and labeled and only from regulated markets and suggested that consumers well cook, bake, or fry eggs and poultry before eating. The ministry also told breeders to keep their birds indoors, which reduces the risk of infection from wild birds. The ministry detected two previous bird flu outbreaks on turkey farms in Israel over the past month but found no epidemiological link between the three cases.

H5N1, also known as avian influenza or bird flu, is a highly contagious and potentially fatal viral infection that primarily affects birds, but can also infect humans and other animals. The virus is transmitted from bird to bird through direct contact or through contaminated objects such as feathers, feces, and water. In humans, H5N1 can cause severe respiratory illness, often leading to death. The virus has caused multiple outbreaks in poultry populations and has resulted in the culling of millions of birds to prevent its spread. While the virus does not typically spread easily from person to person, it can be transmitted through close contact with infected birds or their secretions. There is currently no cure for H5N1 infection, so prevention through vaccination and good hygiene is crucial to controlling the spread of the virus.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.