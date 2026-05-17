Israel Finishes 2nd in Eurovision with Noam Bettan’s ‘Michelle’; Bulgaria Clinches First Win

Israel’s Eurovision entrant Noam Bettan placed second Saturday night with “Michelle,” marking the second consecutive year Israel finished as runner-up in the international song competition, while Bulgaria captured its first-ever Eurovision victory.

Bulgarian singer Dara won the contest with “Bangaranga,” earning 516 points, including 312 from televoters and 204 from juries. Israel finished with 342 points, made up of 220 public votes and 123 jury points. Although Israel ranked third with viewers and eighth with juries, Bettan secured second place overall.

The Israeli performance was met with both applause and boos inside the arena from demonstrators opposing Israel’s participation. After completing his performance, Bettan shouted, “Am Yisrael Chai!”

“We brought enormous pride to the country in a difficult time. Second place twice is a huge victory. I’m proud of Noam–a true prince,” Yuval Tzafir, head of the Israeli delegation and director of “Michelle,” told Israeli media.

Israel’s representative last year, Yuval Raphael, also finished in second place with “A New Day Will Rise.” Tzafir described Bettan’s appearance as one of Israel’s strongest Eurovision performances.

Speaking to Ynet after the results were announced, Bettan said: “Thank God who blessed us with second place. I feel proud, I feel like we won.”

Asked about the jeers heard during the voting announcement, he responded: “I heard them, but like lions we raised the flag and shouted ‘Am Yisrael Chai.’ We’re not ashamed of who we are.”

Bettan added, “I didn’t know what to expect. I came without expectations and without thinking about what tomorrow would bring. I truly enjoyed it – from beginning to end.”

Amid tensions surrounding Israel’s participation, Young Greens of Austria published an Instagram video denouncing antisemitism and criticizing hostility directed at the Israeli delegation.

“Boycotting Israel’s participation in Eurovision, booing and harassing the Israeli artists will not free Palestine,” the group said. “What it will do is contribute to a hateful environment against Jews that makes Jewish life in Europe more and more unsafe. Which is why we‘re giving zero points to antisemitism!”

Israel’s delegation also dealt with several backstage setbacks before the final. Ynet reported that technicians were flown in from Israel after problems emerged with the diamond display used during rehearsals, while a seamstress was brought in to adjust costumes for the dance troupe.

Lead dancer Lihi Freud was also hit in the head by a camera operated by an Austrian production cameraman during rehearsal.

“I choose to believe it wasn’t intentional. These things happen in the dance world,” Freud said, adding that she felt “shocked” and “dazed” before paramedics cleared her to perform.