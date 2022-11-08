Israel Furious at Kristallnacht Anniversary Event Linking Holocaust, Nakba

Israel has expressed outrage at an event to be held in Tel Aviv on Wednesday that apparently draws a line between the Holocaust and the Nakba. The event is being held by the Tel Aviv branch of the Goethe Institute, a global German cultural nonprofit association, on the anniversary of Kristallnacht or “Night of Broken Glass.”

Kristallnacht was a 1938 pogrom that saw Nazi mobs attack synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses across Germany. It is largely seen as the opening salvo in the Nazi campaign to exterminate the Jews of Europe that led to the murder of 6 million Jewish men, women and children. Nakba is an Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” that refers to the displacement of around 700,000 Palestinians during the 1947-1949 war that saw the establishment of the State of Israel.