The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel-Gaza Border Sees ‘Quietest’ Year, Lowest Number of Rocket Attacks Since 2005, Israeli PM Says
A factory in Sderot, Israel burns after being hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, 28 June 2014. (Natan Flayer/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Israel-Gaza border
rocket attacks
Naftali Bennett
Israel

Israel-Gaza Border Sees ‘Quietest’ Year, Lowest Number of Rocket Attacks Since 2005, Israeli PM Says

The Media Line Staff
06/08/2022

The past year has been the “quietest” in at least 17 years for Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip border, with the lowest number of rockets fired into Israel from the Palestinian-ruled coastal enclave, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. “The first year of my government was the quietest” since the Israeli disengagement from Gaza in 2005, when Israel unilaterally evacuated settlers and pulled its armed forces out of the strip, Bennett said in televised remarks at a parliamentary security committee meeting. (In fact, fewer rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel this year than at any time since 2002, when the cross-border rocket attacks began.) “The numbers are clear: In 2019, 1,291 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. In 2020, 176. In 2021, 3,520 rockets, and in 2022 – only six rockets, with no casualties and no injuries,” he said. “This is the result of a determined and clear policy” of aggressive counterattacks whenever Palestinians in the Gaza Strip do launch rockets or incendiary balloons into Israel, the prime minister said. In May 2021, Israel and Palestinian factions in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip saw their heaviest round of fighting since 2014. Bennett was sworn in as prime minister in June 2021.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.