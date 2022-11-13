Donate
Israel, Germany Sign Energy Agreement at COP27
The Media Line Staff
11/13/2022

Israel and Germany signed an energy cooperation agreement on Friday to deal with the global climate crisis, the Israeli Energy Ministry said in a statement. They agreed on a common work plan covering areas such as energy efficiency in the urban space, energy security, and sustainable and renewable energy sources. The agreement was signed by Israeli Energy Ministry Director-General Lior Schillat and the director-general for Climate Action at the German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Ministry, Birgit Schwenk, during the 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

“Israel will learn from the German experience in increasing the introduction of renewable energies into the electricity grid, managing the grid, and formulating a hydrogen strategy,” Schillat said. “At the same time, Israel will assist Germany in everything related to the protection of critical and cyber infrastructures and knowledge-sharing in the agrivoltaics field,” he added.

Agrivoltaics is the simultaneous use of areas of land for both solar photovoltaic power generation and agriculture.

Schwenk said, “The partnership provides an effective framework for jointly dealing with the current challenges of the energy transition from fossil energy to renewable energy.”

