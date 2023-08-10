Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Greenlights Home-Based Energy Storage Facilities
News Updates
Israel
energy storage
photovoltaic systems
renewable energies
electricity supply

Israel Greenlights Home-Based Energy Storage Facilities

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2023

Israel’s Energy Ministry and the Planning Administration announced on Wednesday a new nationwide initiative to build energy storage facilities in residential homes. This effort aims to capitalize on energy produced by photovoltaic systems by allowing homes, EV charging stations, and gas stations to store the generated energy. The move is not merely to save electricity; it’s a strategy to stabilize power supply in regions with high demand. Moreover, energy storage provides benefits such as handling electricity grid burdens, ensuring a consistent power supply, and maximizing the yield of renewable energies. In addition to these operational advantages, the initiative will play a significant role in reducing air pollution and limiting environmental degradation.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.