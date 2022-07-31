The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel Grounds F-35s Over Pilot Ejection Seat Concerns
An American F-35 flies in the skies of Florida. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Wikimedia Commons)
Israel Grounds F-35s Over Pilot Ejection Seat Concerns

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2022

Israel’s Air Force announced a temporary halt in training flights for its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems.

The IDF said in a statement that it will carry out inspections of the aircraft and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorization from the Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar.

The Israeli announcement followed a US notice on Friday of possible defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three US military aircraft, including the F-35.

The jet’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, said in a statement that it “continues to work closely with the Joint Program Office and customers to ensure safe and effective operations for the F-35 fleet. We are assisting with seat inspections where appropriate to support recent JPO and service direction.”

Seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said in a statement that the problem came from a “gap” in the manufacturing process and that this has been “addressed and changed.”

The US report said that since the problem was first discovered, the US had tested 2,700 F-35 ejection seat cartridges and found three failures. Individual US jets will return to service after passing inspection.

