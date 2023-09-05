Israel Halts Gaza Exports After Uncovering Smuggled Explosives

Israel stopped all exports from the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday after intercepting kilograms of an explosive material hidden inside a clothing shipment, according to a joint statement by the Israel Defense Forces and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). The Defense Ministry suspects that the explosives were destined for terrorist activity.

“The defense establishment will not allow terrorist elements to take advantage of the civilian and humanitarian mediation in the Gaza Strip for the needs of military reinforcement and acts of terrorism,” said the Defense Ministry, the IDF, and COGAT in a statement.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant determined that exports would be halted at the crossing to reevaluate inspection practices, after several similar incidents. In August, an attempt to smuggle drones into the Gaza Strip via the Erez crossing was discovered, and in May, firearms, silencers, and ammunition were found hidden in a furniture delivery from Gaza to the West Bank at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The decision came during a period of high tensions between Israel, Hamas, and other Palestinian factions. Palestinian prisoners in Israel announced a hunger strike in opposition to far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s policies, while Israel is reportedly considering strikes on Hamas officials in order to curb terrorist activity in the West Bank.

Egypt, which has been involved in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, reported that it had been leading efforts along with the Americans “to prevent the outbreak of a comprehensive confrontation during the current period, in light of American-Israeli fears of an Iranian role in that confrontation, should it break out,” according to pan-Arab news site The New Arab.