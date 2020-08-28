Donate
An explosion, presumably from an Israeli airstrike, erupts overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Zaytun neighborhood of Gaza City. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Israel, Hamas Continue to Exchange Blows

The Media Line Staff
08/28/2020

The Israeli military attacked Hamas lookout posts, infrastructure facilities and training bases on Friday, following a barrage of six rockets fired from Gaza toward Israeli villages in the early morning hours. During the night and prior to the rocket firing from Gaza, Israeli fighter jets, helicopters and tanks conducted strikes against several other targets owned by the group recognized by Israel and the United States as a terrorist organization. A spokesman for the Israeli military said Israel “holds Hamas responsible for any hostile activities emanating from the Gaza Strip.” On Thursday, Hamas reportedly told the Qatar emissary who was tasked with brokering a cease-fire that the deteriorating health situation in Gaza and Israel’s alleged refusal to allow certain supplies into the area will lead to a humanitarian crisis and will not allow Hamas to relent.  A total lock-down of the entire Gaza Strip was extended over the weekend, as COVID-19 cases continue to pile up in the poverty-stricken, densely populated land.

