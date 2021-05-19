Defend Press Freedom

Israel, Hamas Deny Cease-Fire Reports
A Palestinian man walks amid the destruction in central Gaza City, May 12, 2021. (Hazem Albaz/The Media Line)
News Updates
Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Resolution
United Nations Security Council

Israel, Hamas Deny Cease-Fire Reports

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2021

Both Israel and Hamas have denied reports that a cease-fire will take effect on Thursday, as France has begun to circulate a draft resolution to members of the United Nations Security Council calling for a cease-fire.

Hamas reportedly has agreed to a cease-fire proposal put forward by Egypt, that would take effect on Thursday at 6 a.m., according to reports. Israel reportedly has not responded to the proposal.

But both Hamas and Israel overnight on Tuesday denied that they have agreed to or considered a cease-fire in the current conflict.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday held an emergency session on the Israel-Gaza violence, with no resolution. On Monday the United States for the third time since the rocket attacks and air strikes began on May 10 blocked a joint statement calling for a cease-fire.

Also on Tuesday, the French mission to the United Nations circulated a draft resolution to the 15 members of the Security Council calling for a cease-fire. The resolution reportedly does not mention the rockets fired on Israel from Gaza, though member states can add amendments before a vote on the measure. The United States would have to exercise its veto for the first time in order to quash the resolution.

The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the Israel-Gaza violence.

