The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Has Not Penetrated Our Airspace, Despite Media Claims: Iranian General
Israeli Air Force F-35, Dec. 13, 2016. (Maj. Ofer/Israeli Air Force). Inset: Iran Air Defense Force Commander Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Israel
air defense
F-35

Israel Has Not Penetrated Our Airspace, Despite Media Claims: Iranian General

The Media Line Staff
09/02/2022

The head of Iran’s Air Defense Force on Thursday denied reports that Israeli fighter jets had entered Iranian airspace. Brig. Gen. Alireza Sabahifard said that Iran’s air defense constantly monitors movements in the country’s airspace and would know if it was penetrated by Israeli planes. “This claim is like their others and such a thing has not taken place at all,” the semiofficial Fars news agency quoted Sabahifard as saying. The general added that enemy forces periodically make such claims in order to asses Iran’s reaction. In late August, the London-based Saudi online newspaper Elaph, in an unverified report, said that F-35I stealth multirole combat aircraft operated by the Israeli Air Force had evaded both Russian and Iranian radars and entered Iranian airspace multiple times over the previous two months. Elaph also claimed that Israel and the US carried out undisclosed exercises over the Red Sea simulating a strike on Iran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.