Israel-Hezbollah Fighting Continues Ahead of Planned Talks in Washington

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues as talks are scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, where Israeli and Lebanese officials are set to begin direct peace negotiations.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, confirmed that “formal peace negotiations” would begin with Lebanon, adding that Israel will not discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized the talks following what he described as “repeated requests from the Lebanese government,” the BBC reported.

Netanyahu announced Thursday that there would be direct talks with Lebanon, and Israel’s military later clarified that operations would not halt prior to the negotiations.

Reports have surfaced that President Donald Trump has urged Netanyahu to curb military operations in Lebanon as peace talks to end the conflict with Iran take place in Islamabad. Iranian officials have warned that continued attacks in Lebanon could halt the peace process.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on social media that he has postponed his planned visit to the United Nations and the United States, citing the need to closely monitor internal developments from Beirut.

He said the decision reflects his commitment to safeguarding the security and unity of the Lebanese people, emphasizing that he will continue overseeing government work amid the current domestic circumstances.

The Washington talks and the Islamabad negotiations are unfolding at the same time, with Iranian officials linking developments in Lebanon to the broader diplomatic effort.