The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Hosts Arab Foreign Ministers, Blinken for Negev Summit
Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ahead of their meeting in Rome, on June 27, 2021. Andrew Harnik/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Negev
foreign ministers
Abraham Accords

Israel Hosts Arab Foreign Ministers, Blinken for Negev Summit

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Saturday night, ahead of historic summit of Middle East foreign ministers in southern Israel, hosted by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Blinken was scheduled to meet with Lapid and with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday morning before heading with Lapid to the southern Israeli city of Sde Boker for what has been dubbed the Negev Summit. The summit, which will take place in the city where Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion, made his final home and is buried, will focus mainly on the threat from Iran, as a final nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers is set to be signed.

The summit, which begins on Sunday evening, will include the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt. Israel signed a peace accord with Egypt in 1979. Israel normalized relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020 when they signed the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Blinken reportedly will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.