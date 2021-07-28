Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Increases Number of Permitted West Bank Palestinian Workers
Palestinian workers cross from Ramallah to Israel through the Nalin checkpoint on May 3, 2020. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinian workers
West Bank
work permits

Israel Increases Number of Permitted West Bank Palestinian Workers

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2021

Israel will increase by 16,000 the number of West Bank Palestinian workers it lets into the country. Some 1,000 of those workers will be specifically for the hotel industry and the rest will perform work in the construction industry, the committee for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Wednesday. The decision by COGAT comes after a discussion held between Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, COGAT said in a statement.

COGAT Major General Rassan Alian, who spoke on Wednesday with senior PA officials, said in the statement that further measures will be taken in order to strengthen the economic ties between Israel and the PA. The decision to increase the number of Palestinians working in Israel was taken in order to strengthen the economic ties between Israel and the PA, according to the statement.

“In the conclusion of a long administrative work, and as part of a comprehensive move to strengthen the economic ties between Israel and the P.A., a decision has been made to increase the quota of Palestinian workers in Israel. This measure will strengthen the Israeli and Palestinian economies, and will largely contribute to the security stability in the area of Judea and Samaria. Economic stability is the key to preserve the security in the region,” Alian said.

Palestinians from Gaza are not permitted to work in Israel.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.