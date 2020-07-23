Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A healthcare worker takes blood sample from a recovered COVID-19 patient during a screening for plasma blood donations in Mumbai, India, on July 23. (Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
India
coronavirus
COVID-19
delegation
treatment
testing

Israel, India Join Forces to Fight COVID

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2020

In the near future, Israel will send a 20-member delegation to India in a joint effort to fight the coronavirus. The group will include government officials and doctors, among other professionals, and will be joined by approximately 100 Indian experts. A cohort from Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, under the aegis of the Defense Ministry, is also going to New Delhi to expand its trials of new technological advancements against COVID. They include a voice test, breathalyzer test based on terra-hertz waves, isothermal test and polyamino acids test, according to a press release. “Tens of thousands” of tests will be taken to prove these devices work after succeeding in Israel on a much smaller sample due to the country’s population numbers,” the statement added.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.