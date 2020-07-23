Israel, India Join Forces to Fight COVID

In the near future, Israel will send a 20-member delegation to India in a joint effort to fight the coronavirus. The group will include government officials and doctors, among other professionals, and will be joined by approximately 100 Indian experts. A cohort from Israel’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development, under the aegis of the Defense Ministry, is also going to New Delhi to expand its trials of new technological advancements against COVID. They include a voice test, breathalyzer test based on terra-hertz waves, isothermal test and polyamino acids test, according to a press release. “Tens of thousands” of tests will be taken to prove these devices work after succeeding in Israel on a much smaller sample due to the country’s population numbers,” the statement added.