Israel, India, UAE, US Unveil Joint Space Project for Tackling Global Challenges

Israel, India, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States announced a new shared space venture on Friday from the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

These countries are members of the I2U2 group, also referred to as the West Asia Quad, as well as signees on the Artemis Accord, a nonbinding set of principles “to foster international cooperation for space exploration to the Moon and Mars,” according to NASA.

“Primarily using the space-based observation data and capabilities of the four I2U2 partner countries, this project aims to create a unique space-based tool for policymakers, institutions, and entrepreneurs, enabling their work on environmental and climate change challenges and furthering our cooperation in the applications of space data for the greater good of humanity,” read a statement from the US State Department.

The four countries’ foreign ministers founded the I2U2 group in October 2021 to promote collaboration in six arenas: water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security. Last Thursday, the group also launched a new digital platform, inviting leaders in the private sector to submit their ideas for projects to meet various global challenges.

“We hope that this website will give an opportunity for businesses to interact and collaborate on projects and partnerships in different parts of the world,” said Dammu Ravi, minister of economic relations at the Indian Foreign Ministry.