Israel Intercepts Ballistic Missile From Yemen as Drone Attacks Escalate

Israel’s air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen early Monday morning, marking the second such attack in recent days as tensions with Iran-backed factions continue to escalate. The missile, launched by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen, reportedly targeted Israel’s Nahal Sorek base, located between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Sirens blared across Beit Shemesh and parts of the southern West Bank, warning residents of the incoming threat.

Shrapnel from the interceptor missile triggered a fire in Beit Shemesh, with firefighters quickly containing the blaze and scanning for further damage. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the missile was successfully intercepted before it breached Israeli airspace, avoiding casualties and limiting the scope of damage.

In a separate incident, Israel also intercepted four drones launched overnight “from the east,” a common term for Iraq. Two of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were downed before reaching Israeli territory. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iran factions, claimed responsibility, stating it had targeted “vital locations” in both northern and southern Israel.

Houthi forces in Yemen have ramped up attacks on Israel and global shipping lanes, aligning themselves with Hamas in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis claimed another ballistic missile attack on Friday, which was also intercepted by Israel’s air defenses before reaching Nevatim Airbase in the south.