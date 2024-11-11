Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Intercepts Ballistic Missile From Yemen as Drone Attacks Escalate
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look at the carcass of a burnt car in the central Israeli town of Beit Shemesh on November 11, 2024. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel Intercepts Ballistic Missile From Yemen as Drone Attacks Escalate

The Media Line Staff
11/11/2024

Israel’s air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen early Monday morning, marking the second such attack in recent days as tensions with Iran-backed factions continue to escalate. The missile, launched by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen, reportedly targeted Israel’s Nahal Sorek base, located between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Sirens blared across Beit Shemesh and parts of the southern West Bank, warning residents of the incoming threat.

Shrapnel from the interceptor missile triggered a fire in Beit Shemesh, with firefighters quickly containing the blaze and scanning for further damage. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the missile was successfully intercepted before it breached Israeli airspace, avoiding casualties and limiting the scope of damage.

In a separate incident, Israel also intercepted four drones launched overnight “from the east,” a common term for Iraq. Two of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were downed before reaching Israeli territory. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of pro-Iran factions, claimed responsibility, stating it had targeted “vital locations” in both northern and southern Israel.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Houthi forces in Yemen have ramped up attacks on Israel and global shipping lanes, aligning themselves with Hamas in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis claimed another ballistic missile attack on Friday, which was also intercepted by Israel’s air defenses before reaching Nevatim Airbase in the south.

News Updates
Beit Shemesh
Drone
Houthi
Iraq
Islamic Resistance
Israel
YEMEN
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods