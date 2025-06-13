Israel Intercepts Over 100 Iranian Drones in Expanding Conflict

The Israeli military says all Iranian UAVs were stopped following a wave of strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces announced Friday that more than 100 Iranian drones were launched toward Israel in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day targeting Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. All of the unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted before reaching Israeli territory, according to military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.

The drones, known by the Hebrew acronym “katbamim,” were launched after Israel executed a massive preemptive strike on more than 100 sites across Iran as part of Operation Rising Lion. The operation involved over 200 Israeli fighter jets, acting on intelligence gathered by the military, and struck facilities tied to Iran’s missile program and nuclear development. Among those reported killed were Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami.

IDF officials emphasized that the strike was defensive in nature. “This was a precise, synchronized operation carried out under political directives,” said Defrin. “The regime possesses thousands of ballistic missiles and continues to arm itself against Israel. Our goal is defense—IDF remains on high alert.”

A senior Israeli military official warned that Iranian retaliation could include heavy missiles weighing up to a ton. “This is the price we must pay so our children can live here. What we are doing now is of historic importance,” the official said.

The conflict is expected to continue for at least two weeks, according to Israeli defense sources. While the Israeli strikes were unilateral, the United States is expected to assist in defense against Iranian responses and may join future operations if needed.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of bombing residential areas and called for retribution. “The Zionist regime has committed a bloody crime in our beloved land. It must expect a harsh punishment,” Khamenei said in a statement.

Iranian drones were also intercepted over Syrian airspace by Israeli forces before they could cross into Israeli territory. IDF warplanes remain active in the skies to monitor additional threats. Meanwhile, in Jordan, authorities issued an airstrike alert in Amman and instructed residents to stay indoors. The Jordanian Directorate of Public Security warned citizens not to gather in the streets or approach unidentified debris and urged them to report any fires or damage to emergency services.

As part of its regional posture, the US has positioned significant military assets near the conflict zone. The aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Harry S. Truman are both deployed, each with roughly 6,000 personnel and dozens of aircraft, including F-35C fighters and F/A-18 jets. In addition, the US deployed B-2 Spirit stealth bombers to Diego Garcia in March, capable of delivering 12-ton GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs designed to destroy fortified nuclear sites.

The US has also supplied Israel with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile defense system, with a battery deployed in October and operated by American forces. It adds to Israel’s multilayered defense system, which also includes the Iron Dome and David’s Sling.