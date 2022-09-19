The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel Issues Travel Warning Over Possible Iran, ISIS Attacks
Travellers line up with their luggage at the check-in counter ahead of their departing flights at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv, on December 21, 2021. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
travel warning
National security council
Israelis
Iran

Israel Issues Travel Warning Over Possible Iran, ISIS Attacks

The Media Line Staff
09/19/2022

Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel warning for Israelis during the upcoming major travel season. The warning was issued on Monday, ahead of the Jewish High Holidays. The NSC said that it believes that “Iran will continue its efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world, in countries that are close to Iran and in Western Europe.”

“Global jihad and radical Islamic organizations, especially Islamic State, and their supporters, continue to be highly motivated in their efforts to carry out attacks, including against Jewish and Israeli targets, in various countries. This is backed up by open declarations by the organizations’ leaders calling for attacks on Israelis and Jews. These organizations have infrastructure, and are active, in the Middle East (especially northern Sinai), Africa and Asia. This is in addition to their irregular activity in other countries,” according to the NSC warning.

The NSC noted that, in the past two years, Iran and its proxies have increased their attempts to attack Israelis abroad. Prominent among these were the Iranian attempts to carry out terrorist attacks in Turkey in June 2022, when the NSC called on Israelis already in Turkey to leave the country immediately, after receiving intelligence that there was an immediate threat of an Iranian plot to kidnap and murder Israelis.

