Israel, Kosovo to Establish Formal Diplomatic Relations
Israel, Kosovo to Establish Formal Diplomatic Relations

The Media Line Staff
02/01/2021

Israel and Kosovo are establishing formal diplomatic relations today via a virtual ceremony between the countries’ foreign ministers. The Kosovo Embassy is to be located in Jerusalem. Due to coronavirus restrictions, Kosovo canceled its delegation’s planned travel to Israel and the sides decided to move the ceremony – including the signing of protocols and agreements – into the digital realm. During today’s ceremony between the Balkan nation and Jewish state, the foreign ministers will sign and exchange copies of the agreement via email. Afterward, a virtual sign will be unveiled at the entrance to Kosovo’s Jerusalem embassy. In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry noted that due to American involvement in promoting the relationship, US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer will also address the ceremony. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. About 100 countries – mainly those that are Western-oriented or have strong ties to the US – have recognized Kosovo, and roughly an equal number, most of which have stronger ties to Russia, have not.

